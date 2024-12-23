Since the beginning of the revolution that has led to generative artificial intelligence There has been much talk about where its ethical and moral limits would be placed. But what if she set those limits herself? Although it sounds like a science-fiction movie premise, OpenAI opts for this path.

OpenAI, a pioneer in the development of advanced artificial intelligence models, has presented several new developments for twelve days, as an advent calendar. The last one is your new o3 modelsuccessor to the current o1, although they have had to skip the o2 name to avoid brand problems with the British telephone company.

What makes this trailer unique? A new approach called deliberative alignment (deliberative alignment), which promises not only greater confidence in your responses, but more sophisticated reasoning.

But this approach is not without criticism. Is it possible to train a model to deliberate on human principles without falling into censorship or bias? Will it be dangerous in the medium or long term?

The rise of reasoning models in AI that give themselves prompts

OpenAI reasoning models, from o1 to o3, represent a significant advance in the way machines process information. These models don’t just predict words or generate text; They imitate a chain of thought. This method, known as “chain-of-thought,” allows complex problems to be broken down into more manageable steps.

The o3 model, in particular, stands out for its ability to re-promptthat is, asking oneself questions during the inference process. This behavior mimics human deliberation and is especially useful in tasks that require ethical or contextual nuances.

Deliberative alignment: a new paradigm for AI safety

The concept of deliberative alignment introduces an innovative approach: training AI models to actively query a security policy during the inference process. Instead of simply applying predefined filters, the model “thinks” about how to respond safely.

For example, if you are asked to create a fake documentthe model cites OpenAI guidelines and rejects the request. This ability to evaluate and act based on pre-established policies marks a milestone in the design of responsible AI systems.

The ethical and technical challenges of alignment in AI

However, this approach raises important questions. To what extent will security policies be objective? How to prevent these restrictions from being perceived as censorship? Critics such as Elon Musk have pointed out that attempts to control AI can lead to unnecessary limitations.

Additionally, implement deliberative alignment It won’t be easy. For now it is not open to the public and during the development phase, OpenAI faced latency issues due to intensive internal model deliberation process. To solve this, the company used synthetic data instead of humans to train the models, improving efficiency without compromising quality.

The future of ethical alignment in AI models

With the next release of the o3 model in 2025, It remains to be seen how these advances translate into real applications.. OpenAI has positioned deliberative alignment as a scalable approach to addressing complex security and ethics issues in artificial intelligence.

In a world where AIs will have increasing autonomy, these measures could be the key to avoiding misuse and maintaining public trust. However, the real test will be whether these technologies can balance security and functionality without sacrificing users’ creativity and freedom.

The 12 days of OpenAI announcements: these have been their launches

The o3 has been the culmination of a period in which, for 12 days, OpenAI has been surprising with a series of announcements of different significance. Below, we tell you all the news.

Day 1: the o1 model and ChatGPT Pro

OpenAI released the model o1 revised, designed for ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. This model improves accuracy and speed in complex questions by 34%, including the ability to analyze images and offer detailed explanations. In addition, the subscription was presented ChatGPT Prointended for professionals, with exclusive access to superior computing power.

Day 2: reinforcement through iterative learning

The company introduced a learning technique called Reinforcement Fine-Tuningwhich allows the reasoning capabilities of the models to be refined through continuous iterations. This results in more precise responses tailored to specific tasks.

Day 3: Sora’s debut, transforming text to video

OpenAI presented soraa model that transforms text descriptions into videos. Although this technology promises to revolutionize content generation, it will not be available in Spain in the short term.

Day 4: Expanding Canvas to all users

The tool Canvasdesigned for writing and programming projects, is now available to all ChatGPT users. It offers a collaborative experience, Python integration, and a robust change tracking system.

Day 5: Integration with Apple Intelligence

OpenAI AI joins ecosystems iOS, iPadOS and macOSallowing direct analysis of images and documents from Apple devices. This integration ensures a seamless experience and places special emphasis on user privacy.

Day 6: Advanced voice and video calls

Launched the function video calls with screen sharing support for Plus and Pro subscribers. A Santa themed voice was also incorporated to add a special touch to the interaction during the holidays.

Day 7: the projects function arrives

OpenAI presented Projectsa tool that allows you to group conversations and files under the same space, facilitating the management of complex tasks. Coming soon, it will have cloud integrations with Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive.

Day 8: SearchGPT for everyone

The advanced searchSearchGPT or what is becoming the Google substitute for many, reaches all users, optimized for mobile devices and with integration of voice functions. This improves the speed and consultation experience on the platform.

Day 9: o1 model API and cost reduction

OpenAI also launched the o1 model APIwhich allows developers to integrate advanced features such as visual processing and custom calls. Additionally, the cost of using audio in GPT-4o was reduced by 60%, making it more accessible for a variety of projects.

Day 10: ChatGPT on WhatsApp

ChatGPT is now available on WhatsApp and through a toll-free number in the US, facilitating access to AI in regions with limited connectivity and promoting easier interaction via.

Day 11: integration with desktop apps

ChatGPT support expanded with tools like Jetbrains, Apple Notes and Notionoptimizing workflows in different disciplines.

Day 12: the first look at the o3 models

The already mentioned new models were presented o3 and o3-minidesigned to surpass o1 with advanced reasoning abilities and especially excelling in areas such as complex mathematics. A release that marks the next step in the evolution of OpenAI models.

These announcements not only stand out for their technical innovation, but also for OpenAI’s effort to integrate its advances into tools that impact users’ daily lives and expand its free tier. We’ll see what they have in store for the future.