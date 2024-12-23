RTVE has revealed the money it cost to organize Junior Eurovision 2024 in Spain held on November 16 in Madrid. Georgia was the country that won the festival, leaving the Spanish representation, led by Chloe DelaRosa, in sixth place.

The total cost of said organization was 7,311,809 euros. The data has been offered by the public corporation to Vertele through the Transparency portal and their respective claim before the Transparency and Good Government Council (CTBG).

Of this amount, 766,765 euros were allocated to internal resources (673,299 euros were for the costs of internal personnel and 93,466 euros for the technical part) and 6,545,043 euros for external resources. The part allocated to the latter was much more because 5,198,877 euros were allocated to the production companies.

Among the detailed expenses The following stand out: the rental of technical and other equipment, which involved a disbursement of 456,062 euros; co-productions and associated productions, 277,840 euros; the rental of studios, stages and others, 246,436 euros; decorations and setting 165,850 euros, and per diems, accommodation and catering service, 125,488 euros.

The total budget allocated to the organization of Junior Eurovision was greater than expected, since, as reported by the aforementioned media, it was going to “around 4 or 5 million euros.”