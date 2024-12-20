An 8-year-old boy has been decorated in Arizona (USA) after saving the life of a classmate from his school who was suffocating in the school cafeteria after swallowing a grape.

Thomas Conley was sitting next to Isaiah Rodriguez in the cafeteria at Porter Elementary School in Mesa, Arizona, when he noticed something was wrong with his classmate.

“I heard him crying and I thought, ‘What’s wrong?’ For a second I didn’t know what he was doing,” Conley told the local station. 12News. “But in the end I realized that he was drowning, so I decided to Heimlich maneuver“said the boy.

Without hesitation, and before the adults could notice the emergency, Thomas sprang into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver that saved his classmate from choking on a grape. “It’s because I didn’t want Isaiah to die.”Conley explained.

Porter Elementary School Principal Kathy Rayonly found out about the incident after it happened when Isaiah’s mother asked to see the dining room’s security video.

Thomas He wasn’t even sitting in his usual spot that day.but his presence turned out to be Isaiah’s salvation.

Additionally, the incident occurred the day after Conley’s mother discussed what to do in the tragic case of someone drowning. “The night before, at the table, We were talking about how easy it is to choke on grapes.” Ray remembers Conley’s mother saying. “And it was like every hair on my body stood on end,” she added.

The brave third grader now He is hailed as a hero. Local firefighters came to congratulate Conley at a ceremony at the school Tuesday.

The Mesa Fire Department honored the young man with a certificate of recognition for his “heroic actions.” Thomas simply told the crowd: “You shouldn’t be afraid to help someone.”