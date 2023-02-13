In Moscow, the employment center “My Job” will hold open selections for applicants without work experience. This was announced on February 13 website mayor and government of the capital.

Specialists, together with the candidates, will compile a resume of applicants, select a vacancy and teach effective self-presentation.

“Our services and events are personalized to the needs of all categories of applicants. Despite the fact that the vast majority of the clients of the employment service are experienced professionals who are looking for opportunities for further professional development, we also note the request for vacancies without experience, ”said Andrey Tarasov, director of the capital employment service.

According to him, representatives of the construction industry, a chain of health food stores and one of the Russian banks will take part in several open selections. Salaries in positions reach 100 thousand rubles, companies need more than 400 new employees.

Open selections will be held on February 16, 17 and 20 at the site of the flagship employment center “My Job” on Shchepkina Street.

Earlier, in January, it was reported that in 2022 the number of unemployed residents of the capital decreased by 23%. By the beginning of this year, 28.1 thousand unemployed people were registered in Moscow.