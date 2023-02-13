Stefano Pioli is concentrated but serene on the eve of his Milan’s match against Tottenham in the Champions League in a period in which the Diavolo is having many problems. The European match could give the team some breathing room: “We want to demonstrate our worth – says the coach -. Maldini’s presence at Milanello was important”. An important challenge for the coach also from a personal point of view: “They will be the two most important matches of my career, I’ve never reached this high in the Champions League”.