The Rossoneri coach: “We want to demonstrate our worth. Maldini’s presence at training is important”
Stefano Pioli is concentrated but serene on the eve of his Milan’s match against Tottenham in the Champions League in a period in which the Diavolo is having many problems. The European match could give the team some breathing room: “We want to demonstrate our worth – says the coach -. Maldini’s presence at Milanello was important”. An important challenge for the coach also from a personal point of view: “They will be the two most important matches of my career, I’ve never reached this high in the Champions League”.
The opponent
“We will find a very compact and solid team, with a high-quality offensive department. Two midfielders are missing but they can make up for these absences. They are a strong opponent from a tactical point of view but we will try to strike.” No recovery for Ismail Bennacer: “We risk an even greater problem, there won’t be against the English”.
February 13, 2023 (change February 13, 2023 | 2:54 pm)
