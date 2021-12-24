The darkness of the night is one of the major concerns for motorists. To promote driving conditions and driving safety on the new Grandland, Opel has introduced the new technology Night Vision: it is a system that relies on infrared technology, thanks to which people or animals are detected up to a hundred meters in front of the car. We are talking about a solution of military derivation, with just one at the base infrared camera with night vision positioned in the center of the grille.

The Night Vision system detects the temperature difference between people and animals with the surrounding environment in the direction of travel: the detection produces a warning screen on the digital instrument display, showing the images live, with the person or the animal highlighted chromatically, so as to be clearly distinct from the surrounding environment. Its effectiveness is evident on extra-urban roads without street lighting, where the pitfalls manifest themselves after dark: Opel has decided to offer this solution as an option for 1,000 euros on the Business Elegance and Ultimate trim levels of the new Grandland. The German car manufacturer has decided to combine this technology with innovative IntelliLux LED headlights, also present on the new generation of the SUV: it is an LED matrix lighting system, which in the new Opel Grandland is expressed through 168 elements.