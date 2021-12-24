Budget law, go-ahead from the Senate: 215 votes in favor. Renzi critic: “Parliament ignored”

With 215 votes in favor, 16 against and zero abstentions, the Senate gave its green light to the budget bill. After the approval of the budget variation note presented by the government, which incorporated the changes introduced by the Senate during the examination of the maneuver, the provision will now pass to the House, which will examine it between Christmas and New Year.

During the discussion Matteo Renzi also intervened, with very critical tones regarding the procedure of the maneuver. “It is not acceptable that the budget law becomes the law of two nights, one in committee and one in the courtroom. We share the overwhelming majority of the implantation of the law and vote with conviction with conviction. But it is not acceptable that Parliament is constantly, constantly, constantly ignored in government action ”, said the former prime minister, who expressed“ a polite but civil disagreement on the method this government has used. And I’m sorry not to say it in front of the Minister of Economy “.

“I don’t know if this is the government of the best, but it is one of the best governments. This budget law, as a method, is one of the worst in republican history ”, added the leader of Italia viva, who also referred to the election of the President of the Republic. “In a month’s time the parliament in joint session will elect the president of the Republic: the parliament elects him, not the polls, the editors of international magazines or the editorialists. It is the supreme act of Parliament, because it elects the arbiter for the next 7 years, this is the level of the institutional and constitutional dignity of the parliament. Any attempt to undermine the centrality of Parliament with respect to its ambition for greatness and its responsibilities somehow weakens our institutional system “, said Renzi, who in the past few hours had also contradicted what Mario Draghi said during the press conference at the end of the year, opening to the election of the next President of the Republic with a majority other than that which supports the government.

Among the novelties, the maneuver provides for tax cuts for 8 billion, with the reduction of the personal income tax rates, the passage from Quota 100 to Quota 102 as regards pensions, the squeeze on citizenship income, a 3.8 billion fund for contain record hikes on utility bills and a home bonus package. Up to six months have also been provided to pay the bills notified from 1 January to 31 March 2022.