Suddenly winter?! In Austria on the Arlberg there was already a significant sudden fall in the weather at the beginning of November. © Bernd March/imago

Snow down to low altitudes? A cold front is approaching in Austria. The first snow this winter is announced in some valleys and towns in the Alpine Republic.

Vienna – So far there has been little sign of snow in Austria. On many ski slopes, there are measly piles of snow, if any at all. In Tyrol, most of the snow on the mountain is on the glaciers. It’s 80 centimeters on the Hintertux Glacier, for example. There are even 14 lifts open in the ski area, which is between 2,660 and 3,250 meters above sea level. This is based on the snow depth data from tirol.at out. In the posh ski resort of Kitzbühel, on the other hand, everything is green. There is currently zero snow on the mountain at 1,950 meters. All lifts are closed. It is uncertain when the ski season will start, unless significant fresh snow falls. But the weather in Austria is changing. The current forecast gives hope – at least for Tyrol.

Onset of winter in Austria – the snow line drops to up to 500 meters

“With the next cold front, it is heavily to densely cloudy and it often rains, the snowfall line drops from the north to around 1,300 meters,” reports the Austrian weather authority ZAMG (Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics). The current forecast applies to next Friday (November 18). Then the next cold front moves over Austria. Significantly colder air masses are pushing into the country from the Czech Republic. In addition, the ZAMG expects precipitation on the north side of the Alps as well as in the east and north. Snowfall is possible down to low altitudes. Snowflakes could also mix with the rain in Vienna.

In the border region, the snow line will fall well below 1,000 meters by Friday evening, maybe even around 500 meters. In some valleys and towns it will be white for the first time this winter.

Austria: 30 centimeters of snow in the mountains

With the warm Föhn days it is suddenly over. Because on Thursday there will be a warm front – with temperatures between 7 and 15 degrees. On Friday, the clearly distinctive cold front ensures the first winter greetings in Austria. That could mean up to 30 centimeters of snow in the mountains, reports the weather portal wetter.at.

Weather in Austria: Cold front ensures the onset of winter

Forecast for Thursday (November 17) between 0 and 4 plus degrees Forecast for Friday (November 18) between minus 3 and plus 2 degrees

Rain is expected in western Austria as early as Friday morning. The wind is picking up from the west. It could also snow in Kitzbühel at the weekend. However, according to ZAMG, there are “even greater uncertainties in the precise assessment” of the forecast. A little snow would actually be nice. The ski resorts in Austria are preparing for a harsh winter. Saving energy is the order of the day. Ski holidaymakers will probably have to dig deeper into their pockets. (ml)