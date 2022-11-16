Ice hockey | Oliver Kapanen freed Kalpa from the KooKoo curse

Sword celebrated its first full three-point home win at the expense of KooKoo in the men’s hockey league, which returned from the national team break on Wednesday, after a break of more than four years. KalPa won by 5–3.

KalPa had defeated the Kouvola team in Savo directly in 60 minutes in October 2018. The winning goal was scored in the second period by a third-generation major league hockey player. Oliver Kapanen19.

“Three surfaces were really important to us. I have to be satisfied with my early season. I have been given responsibility and found strengths”, commented Kapanen, who scored three goals in the ranks of the junior national team last week.

Oliver Kapanen (5+6) leads the Liiga newcomers’ point exchange ahead of Ilves Jani Nymania (6+3), Jukurien Niko from Huuhta (6+3) and Ässien Fly to Hämeenahoa (3+6).

“It was pretty boring standing in front of the goal. It’s harder to skate on the court after the puck”, described Kapanen, who switched from his father From Kimmo Kapase at the goal of a familiar place eight years ago to the role of a field player.

Porin Ässät returned from the national team break victoriously, when JYP lost 3–1 on the away field. One of Ace’s heroes was a goalkeeper Niklas Rubin, who made 35 saves. JYP guard Eetu Laurikainen only 12 booths were marked.

People from Pori scored two goals in the second set, but JYP gained momentum in the final set. Aces, however, clinched the game when Dominic Turgeon hit Final readings blank.

“Our dominance worked well today, and we got some help from there. Besides that, the goalkeeping was the crown of our game. Simply, that was the course of tonight’s game”, Ässie’s head coach Karri Kivi said.

With his victory, Ässät solidified his positions on the better side of the playoff line. JYP’s position at the bottom of the standings is already difficult.

“The loss stings a lot. Could have deserved more. We just haven’t found a way to win. Losing is fucked up”, made by JYP’s only member Ville Ottavainen regretted.

“We were at the core and gamely ahead in the opening set. There were no posts on our side. In the second set, the game was even, but we still had good energy for the third set. In the future, the goal-scoring support measures must be done better and find cunning in situations”, JYP pilot Jukka Rautakorpi in turn stated.

Vaasa Sport came out sharp from the national team break, when the team sought a valuable 3–2 victory over Lahti.

The Pelicans, who performed sluggishly in front of their home crowd, were begging for blood from their noses with their sloppy play throughout the fight. Sport made excellent use of their opportunity.

The Swedish strikers were responsible for Sport’s performance. Simon Hjalmarsson (1+1), Axel Holmström (1+2) and scored the winning goal in 54.51 Jens Lööke (1+2) rotted a total of eight power points.

“We thought even before the competition that we wanted more from Lahti than just a postcard from the Salppur Games. We managed to stop the Pelicans’ offensive game”, Sport’s head coach Risto Dufva said.

Back to the rink after more than five weeks of sick leave Iikka Kangasniemi was disappointed with his own performance.

“You have to be able to do better. Now we weren’t humble enough. We made too many easy mistakes, for which the opponent completely deservedly immunized, said Kangasniemi, whose stray pass Lööke went to tap the winning goal.