Vaccination coverage of the booster dose of the bivalent vaccine against covid-19 is at 28.7% of the population of the capital of São Paulo over 18 years old. Of the 9.22 million residents of São Paulo in this age group, only 2.65 million received the bivalent dose against the disease. The data were released today (17) by the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

Considering the age group of adults only, from 18 to 59 years old, coverage is even lower, at 19.8%. Of the 7.31 million adults residing in the capital of São Paulo, only 1.45 million went to health centers to be vaccinated with the bivalent dose against covid-19.

Vaccination coverage for the elderly – people aged 60 or over – is at 62.8%. Of the 1.91 million residents of São Paulo, 1.2 million sought to be vaccinated with the bivalent dose.

The bivalent vaccine is recommended for people who have completed the basic vaccination schedule or who have already received one or two booster doses, respecting the four-month interval of the most recent dose received.

In a statement, SMS said it has created strategies to expand vaccination coverage in the city of São Paulo. “To make citizens aware, the secretariat constantly disseminates official information related to the safety and effectiveness of immunizers. In addition, community health agents advise residents to seek vaccination at UBSs [unidades básicas de saúde] and to keep their books up to date”.























