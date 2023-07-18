Isabelle Uren: couples who decide to try role-playing games should start with a conversation

Those who want to try role-playing games in bed do not need to go to a sex shop and buy outfits and accessories for erotic games, says sex expert Isabelle Uren. How to properly and safely start experimenting in bed, she told edition of HuffPost.

Uren claims that role-playing is the most common sexual fantasy of men and women. In her opinion, in addition to erotic pleasure, such games bring psychological benefits, as they help partners open up to each other from a new side, change the dynamics of relationships and just have fun.

Uren is sure that couples who decide to try role-playing for the first time should first discuss all the nuances of the experiment. The specialist explained that such a conversation is necessary, since the sexual expectations of even very close people can vary greatly. “If you are just starting to play role-playing, I would recommend to master it gradually. Don’t feel like you have to go out and buy costumes and accessories right away. Instead, you can start by changing the way you talk, ”Uren advised.

In addition, the sex expert recommended agreeing in advance on a stop word, which would mean the cessation of any action.

