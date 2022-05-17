The cyber attacks on numerous authorities have shown how effective criminals are on the Internet. More and more companies are also affected. Experts warn that they must arm themselves even better against attacks.

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, the number of cyber crimes has increased significantly in the past year. Image: dpa

Dhe number of cyber attacks in Germany is growing rapidly, and more and more companies and organizations in Hesse are also affected: At the end of April, the Hessian police went online police.hessen.de temporarily offline due to “increased overload attacks,” it said. Accordingly, the police server, like those of other authorities throughout Germany, was flooded with a large number of requests with the aim of overloading the server and removing it from the network.

The so-called DDoS attack was apparently successful because: The websites of police headquarters in Hesse with their offers were temporarily unavailable. Even if the State Criminal Police Office of Hesse pointed out that the temporary shutdown of the website was a precautionary measure, the case shows the enormous damage that cybercriminals can do to public institutions, infrastructure and companies.