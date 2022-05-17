Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Elisabeth Borne becomes the new Prime Minister of France – Emmanuel Macron nominated the Labor Minister. © Ludovic Marin / POOL / AFP

France’s government led by Prime Minister Jean Castex has resigned. Emmanuel Macron has appointed a successor: she is known to the French.

Update from May 17, 10:55 am: The appointment of Elisabeth Borne as the new prime minister has provoked mixed reactions in France. “Her profile of a technocrat is reminiscent of that of her predecessor, Jean Castex,” the newspaper wrote Les Echos. It boils down to the fact that there “continues to be a strong concentration of power in the Élysée”. President Emmanuel Macron chose Borne “because he ultimately wants to determine everything himself,” right-wing politician Eric Zemmour told RTL.

For the newspaper La Croix it was a “wise choice” showing that Macron does not want to change his style of government. Le Figaro was skeptical: “You will have to implement difficult reforms, especially the pension reform, and must not risk that new anger breaks out,” wrote the paper.

May 16 update at 8:21 p.m: The new French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, was welcomed into office by her predecessor. Jean Castex embraced his successor at a handover ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel Matignon, the official residence of the French Prime Minister – or Prime Minister. Borne will be the second woman to hold this office.

Jean Castex (r), outgoing Prime Minister of France, welcomes Elisabeth Borne, newly appointed Prime Minister of France, at the Prime Minister’s residence. © Christophe Ena/AP/dpa

France: This is the new prime minister for Emmanuel Macron

May 16 update at 6:42 p.m: The successor to ex-Prime Minister Castex is no stranger to France: Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne is currently holding her third ministerial post under Macron and is considered a serious and loyal politician.

The life of the new prime minister at a glance:

Raised in state care, she still managed to get into an elite school. She has a son but keeps her private life out of the public eye.

As head of the Paris transport company RATP, she qualified for government office.

Under Macron, she was initially Minister of Transport, and the controversial rail reform took place during her time.

As Minister for the Environment, she ensured that the Fessenheim nuclear power plant near the German border was shut down.

As Labor Minister, she pushed through a controversial reform of unemployment insurance. For trade unionists, she is considered lacking in empathy.

France: Emmanuel Macron appoints Elisabeth Borne as Prime Minister

May 16 update at 6:32 p.m: Emmanuel Macron has nominated the new Prime Minister of France: Jean Castex is to be succeeded by Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne.

Élisabeth Borne becomes the new Prime Minister in France (archive photo). © Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium Agency ZUMA/dpa

This is the second time in its history that France has had a woman prime minister. The 61-year-old politician is considered left-wing. She comes from President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party and is one of the few who have been in his government team from the start.

France: Prime Minister Castex resigns according to Elysée Palace – new cabinet for Macron possible

First report from May 16, 5:34 p.m: Paris – The French government under Prime Minister Jean Castex has submitted its resignation. This was announced by the Élysée Palace on Monday. This allows the re-elected President Emmanuel Macron to appoint a new cabinet.

France: Castex hands over letter of resignation to Macron

In France, the step is considered a formality after a presidential election. However, it comes surprisingly late, a good three weeks after the vote. Macron, who won the French election in March, accepted the resignation, according to the announcement.

No longer Prime Minister of France: Jean Castex (l), here with President Emmanuel Macron. © IMAGO/Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium

“Thank you Jean Castex, his government and his entire team,” Macron wrote on Twitter. For almost two years, Castex has campaigned “passionately and with commitment” for France. “Let’s be proud of the work we’ve done and the results we’ve achieved together,” he wrote. Castex was at the Elysée in the afternoon to hand over his letter of resignation.

France: Prime Minister Castex resigns – will a woman follow?

Shortly after his re-election on April 24, Macron promised a government reshuffle. He is not obliged to do so, but with a view to the upcoming parliamentary elections in June, he wanted to convey a new political start.

Macron is expected to appoint a woman as prime minister shortly, for the second time in France’s history. The first and only woman prime minister was Edith Cresson, who came into office in 1991 for just under a year. Macron is also expected to change numerous cabinet members.

It is also eagerly awaited from which political camp the newcomer will come. According to reports, Castex will change office to his successor on Monday. (as/dpa/AFP)