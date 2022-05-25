BThere is a rapid change in the methods used by banks for the authentication of customer details and transfers in online banking: the paper list with a tan has long been dead, the SMS (mTan) is hitting it more and more frequently and now even the chiptan. Transaction numbers, tan for short, are needed if you want to make online transfers or if you have to identify yourself digitally to the bank. This is intended to increase security for customers and banks.

Postbank is now switching off the previously established chipTan procedure. Customers were informed of this as early as August last year, but it no longer works from May 24th. Postbank justifies this as follows: “It is important to us to always be state-of-the-art. That is why we are continuously developing our systems and regularly revising our services.” This does not explain why a procedure is then discontinued. Here the press office reports that due to regulatory requirements, newly issued Girocards are equipped with a new chip and the older chipTan devices no longer work with it. But one can also assume that it is due to the costs, since two (or more) security systems are more expensive than just one. With the deactivation of the chipTan, the Postbank, as a large branch bank, is still more or less on its own. If you believe reports on the Internet, there is great anger about this – especially among customers who recently bought a chipTan generator.