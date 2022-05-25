News that has shocked the whole world of sport, especially that of cycling. Jaime Restrepo, a promise of Colombian and world cycling, was killed at the age of 25 in an ambush by two men riding a motorcycle, who reached him and killed him with gun shots. One of the two killers has already been stopped and arrested.

A particularly dramatic period for the world of sport. Only a few days ago the news of the absurd deaths of Jody Lukoki and Adreian Payne.

The first, a Congolese but naturalized Dutch footballer, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 31. He had arrived at the hospital the day before in severe pain caused by beatings that some members of his family they had perpetrated him.

The second, former promising and basketball player, with several presence in the NBA, lost his life after being involved in a shooting.

The one who broke the life of the young Colombian cyclist Jaime Restrepo, on the other hand, would seem to have been a ambush. It all happened last weekend in Ciudad Bolivar, in the North-West of Colombia.

For Jaime Restrepo there was nothing to do

According to what was reported, it would seem that two menaboard a motorcyclehave tracked down the cyclist, have flanked him and unloaded several gunshots on him, and then disappeared into thin air.

Jaime collapsed to the ground in a lake of blood and despite the intervention of the rescuers was timely, for him there was no nothing to do.

The Colombian Police immediately started the search for those responsible for the murder, tracing and arresting one shortly after the fact. It is a 38-year-old man, already known to the police, who was in possession of a gun used in the ambush.

Restrepo’s career, until a few years ago, seemed to take off towards incredible success. To the Junior World Championships in Korea in 2014 team pursuit, he had won the silver medal.

He had subsequently won the title of Pan American Youth Time Trial Champion. In the last year he had been training alone, waiting for a team to put him under contract.