OnePlus today announced the availability of its new foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, priced at €1,999. Introduced last August, this device represents a collector’s version of the OnePlus Open, aimed at users looking for a combination of high performance and refined design. The Apex Edition stands out for its exclusive Crimson Red color, a tribute to the brand’s tradition and style. With limited availability in Europe, OnePlus intends to offer its enthusiasts a collector’s product.

Among the technical specifications, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition boasts an increased storage of 1 TB, double that of the standard version, and 16 GB of RAM, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. It also introduces VIP mode, which increases privacy by deactivating the microphone and camera and limiting app tracking, which can be activated via the Alert Slider. OnePlus offers several promotions for the purchase of the new device on its website. Until October 3, there is a discount of 200 euros and a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3. In addition, those who complete the purchase by the same date can take advantage of a 100 euro coupon for the exchange of a used device. Students can benefit from an additional 10% discount during the same period.