Guillain-Barré Syndrome: What is it and what are the effects on quality of life?

Rigivan Ganeshamoorthyan Italian athlete, won the gold medal in the discus throw at the Paris Paralympics in the F52 category, setting a new world record with a throw of 27.06 meters. Born in Rome in 1999 to Sri Lankan parents, Ganeshamoorthy discovered his passion for sport after being struck by the syndrome Guillain-Barréat the age of 18.

During a hospital stay he meets the world of athletics and falls in love with it. Trained by Enrico Ruffiniquickly distinguished himself, winning the Italian championship in 2023. His victory in Paris is dedicated to his family, his friends and all of Italy.

“The victory is for my mother, my sister, Rome, the 10th Municipality, and my neighbor who came to visit me and gave me the flag. Friendship is the most beautiful thing there is, even more than a medal. Tomorrow we will see. This medal is for the entire Italian nation”.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

The syndrome of Guillain-Barré is a rare and serious neuropathy in which the immune system recognizes peripheral nerves as foreign, causing inflammation and leading to muscle weakness, loss of sensation and, in severe cases, paralysis. The exact cause is not known, but it is often triggered by a previous infection, such as those caused by the bacterium Campylobacter jejuni or from viruses such as influenza or the Zika virus.

Symptoms include muscle weakness that often begins in the legs and can spread to the arms and face, abnormal sensations such as tingling and numbness, difficulty moving, muscle pain, difficulty breathing, and in some cases, problems with swallowing and speaking. GBS is a condition that often requires hospitalization and treatment may include plasmapheresiswhich removes antibodies from the blood, immunoglobulins to reduce inflammation, and, in severe cases, mechanical ventilation.

The prognosis varies: most people begin to improve after a few weeks or months and make a full recovery, although the process can be lengthy. Some may experience residual effects such as muscle weakness or fatigue. In severe cases, GBS can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Guillain-Barré syndrome can have a significant impact on your quality of life. Athlete Rigivan Ganeshamoorthy is confined to a wheelchair and competed with oxygen because of breathing difficulties caused by the condition. But he didn’t stop at any obstacle, overcoming his limits and breaking records.