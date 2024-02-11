Great curiosity about the tooth jewel that Mahmood wore for the final of the Sanremo Festival.

The final of the Sanremo Festival was held last night, a highly anticipated event for all lovers of Italian music. The competing artists worked hard to bring their best interpretations and performances to the stage, but not only that. The commitment also occurred in the clothing and accessories sector. A clear example? Mahmood.

Mahmood

Let's discover the singer's look together “Gold Suit” and the very famous accessory which caught the attention of those present thanks to its sumptuous sparkle.

Mahmood brings Tuta Gold to the Ariston stage

In sixth position in the final ranking of 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival he positioned himself Mahmood with the song “Gold Suit”. We are talking about an energetic and very catchy madman who struck a chord with the public from the first listen.

Mahmood sings Tuta Gold

It should be noted that the singer-songwriter himself decided to add a small one to the song choreography which will surely remain top of the line in the coming days. This is a song that celebrates a friendship when wealth and pomp had not yet been achieved by the two protagonists.

Finally, a lot of importance is given in appearance, declaring how wealth and the possession of material goods often lead people to lose the true meaning of things. It will certainly remain at the top of the charts for a long time, like every Mahmood song after all.

Mahmood's look for the final: the accessory you don't expect

Credits: rai

During this latest edition of Sanremo Festival, Mahmood has always sported gods looks sought after who did nothing but further enhance its statuesque beauty. Last night she wore one leather jacket smooth slightly oversized and then dei glittery gold trousers very soft. In short, the famous Gold Suit.

Mahmood's jewel

The singer declared that his too style has evolved a lot and which, to this day, represents it at its best. Thanks to this evolution he has therefore learned to appreciate the facets of his character, coming to outline his own personality.

To top it all off a accessory which gave even more sparkle to the final outfit. It is a jewel which must be applied to the teeth, a gold prosthesis that can be placed and removed with extreme simplicity. So here's how singer Of “Money” celebrated the brilliance of his Sanremo song in the best possible way!