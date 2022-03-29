Bandai Namco Europe announced today One Piece Odyssey, a new turn-based RPG set in the universe of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, with an original story and new characters developed under the guidance of the creator of the series. The game arrives during the manga’s twenty-fifth anniversary celebrations and ensures a new chapter that is in all respects part of the continuity of the Straw Hat adventures. The original cast of the anime has been hired to voice the characters in the game as well. One Piece Odyssey is developed by ILCA Inc. and is intended for 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Bandai Namco also revealed the incipit of the story: during their journey, the crew led by Monkey D. Luffy is engulfed in a huge storm and ends up on a lush mysterious island, with the Thousand Sunny completely destroyed. The crew then sets out on an adventurous journey filled with wonders of nature, powerful enemies and strange encounters with the islanders. Adio, the original character of the game, and the monsters that inhabit the game world were drawn with the cooperation of Eiichiro Oda, author of one piece. “We are delighted to join the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of one piece with the release of One Piece Odyssey“, Said Katsuaki Tsuzuki, Producer of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.” We have joined forces with ILCA Inc. and are working hard in full collaboration with Eiichiro Oda to create an amazing adventure set in the world of one piecein a game that we hope will be able to exceed the expectations of the players. “