Nvidia introduced the NeRF (Neural Radiance Field) system, a process based on artificial intelligence capable of transforming a two-dimensional image into a 3D object. The surprising novelty is to be found in the conversion realization times: with a few dozen 2D photos NeRF creates a 3D image in a few milliseconds, much faster than the technologies currently in use to achieve the same purpose. The aim is to simplify workflows, for example in the field of video game development. “If traditional 3D images such as polygon meshes are similar to vector ones, NeRFs behave like bitmap images: they capture the way light radiates from an object or within a scene,” explained David Luebke. , Vice President of Graphics Research at Nvidia. “In this sense, NeRF could be as important to 3D as digital cameras and JPEG compression have been to 2D photographywith a significant increase in the ease of acquisition and sharing “.