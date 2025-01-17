The Lynchian climate is thus a paradoxical sublimation of this attempt, and it is no coincidence that when the director himself had to suggest to his actors that they redo a scene he told them “More wind, more wind“. Atmospheric conditions as a metaphor for the opening of the human and artistic soul, but also a kind of counterweight to the involutive complications of the mind and communication: either it rains or it shines, or it is cold or it is hot. Only by reducing the elements plausible and transforming them into a kind of mantra Artistically, a greater awareness can be cherished, as in what, after all, has been another of his obsessions for almost fifty years, namely, transcendental meditation. Devoting 20 minutes a day to his meditation sessions and the rest of the time to an exhausting fight against the obvious, in his interviews Lynch, perhaps precisely because he distrusted the power of words, almost always spoke of very concise and flat shape, but never without flashes. He did the same in these weather reports, deceiving us once again with a simplicity that is anything but superficial.

Like all great teachersDavid Lynch can be defined in all ways and in none. Chameleonhowever, is one of the iridescent labels that might be a better fit. But, even here, with a small disconnect: Lynch was phenomenal especially in the transformations that could have been undertaken and did not pursue. After The elephant manhis consecration as a director in 1980, George Lucas offered him the opportunity to direct Return of the Jedi: He rejected her, but his brain was already exploding at the mere suggestion of what she would become. star wars. In 2022, however, he made a cameo for a few seconds in The FabelmansSteven Spielberg’s autobiographical epic, as the great, eyepatch-wearing John Ford: what kind of actor would Lynch have been if he’d allowed himself more in front of the camera?

But above all: what philosophical revolution would have instilled in the world yes, instead of director, would I have been a meteorologist? It is difficult to know, although once again it is he himself who gives us a key to deactivate the disbelief and discouragement that follows his death: “Beautiful blue skies and golden sun all along the way” was the phrase with which he often closed his newsletterspushing our attention a little more towards a light that continues to dazzle despite everything. Reassuring, or not: we’re still talking about David Lynch.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.