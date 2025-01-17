Images of those kidnapped in Gaza, in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square

The security cabinet carries out the ceasefire with the opposition of the ultranationalists



01/17/2025



Updated at 9:59 p.m.





Israel’s Security Cabinet endorsed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza in a tense session in which ultranationalist ministers voted against it. Following Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday and the approval by Hamas,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only