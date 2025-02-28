02/28/2025



Updated at 5:10 p.m.





The WhatsApp instataneous messaging platform A world fall has suffered this Friday which has left thousands of its users without service, according to the Down detector page and have reported some affected on X, before Twitter. The service has been restored around half an hour after the failure.

The Down detector platform has begun to receive reports from Spanish users Shortly before 4:30 p.m. And, in just over half an hour, more than 34,000 people had notified WhatsApp malfunction.

In national territory, most of the reported failures correspond to Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Sevilla and Malaga. The fall, however, has not only affected Spain. In United Kingdommore than 56,000 people have reported in just half an hour of the fall. In Italy this figure has been more than 47,000.

[NOTICIA EN AMPLIACIÓN]