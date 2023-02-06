TN Monday, February 6, 2023, 9:10 p.m.



The earthquake in Turkey has also been registered in the seismic network of Catalonia. Specifically, it was felt in the Catalan region of Alt Empordà (Girona) and in the French territory of Vallespir. The Cartographic and Geological Institute indicated that the movement had a magnitude of 2.7 in the north of the community. The tremor was perceived around 10:48 a.m. on the surface -that is, at a depth of 0 kilometers-, so “it may have been perceived near the epicentral zone.”

The president of the Illustrious College of Geologists, Manuel Regueiro, in statements to Europa Press, explained that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake registered in Turkey has released energy similar to the explosion of 1.2 million tons of trinitrotoluene (TNT) and It has taken place at the southern limit of the Anatolian Plate, a tectonic subplate of the Eurasian Plate.

As for Spain, it has demanded that the Government approve the new seismic-resistant building standard, which was exposed to public information last summer but which has yet to be definitively approved. Regueiro indicates that this new standard incorporates and applies the latest seismic risk map, which dates from 2015, and which indicates the risk of each area and the needs when building buildings in these most dangerous areas.