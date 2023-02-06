Construction | More than a thousand apartments are planned between Malmi city center and Malmi airport

There would be 2.5-7 storey residential buildings between the center of Malmi and Malmi airport.

Ore apartment buildings are coming to the area between the city center and Malmi airport called Pikitehtaankortelte. The Helsinki City Council, which met on Monday, decided to propose to the city council that the plan change enabling construction be approved.

The plan change concerns the area named Pikitehtaankortellei, which is located between Malmi city center and Malmi airport. The blocks are meant to connect Malmi center and Malmi field.

Teerisuontie and Tullivuuorentie flank the area to the south of the Pikitehtaan blocks.

The plan is to build 2.5-7-story residential buildings in the area. There would be apartments for around 1,200 residents.

In the station plan the alignment of the Viikin-Malmi light rail passing through the area and the location of the tram stop are also shown. Parking in the area would be centralized in parking facilities.

Vanhanradanaukio, which brings together the streets of the area, is becoming the central area of ​​the pitch factory area. There will also be public transport stops on the square, and facilities for local services in the area will be assigned there.

There are currently industrial and warehouse buildings in the area under construction.