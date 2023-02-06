Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Construction | More than a thousand apartments are planned between Malmi city center and Malmi airport

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in World Europe
0

There would be 2.5-7 storey residential buildings between the center of Malmi and Malmi airport.

Ore apartment buildings are coming to the area between the city center and Malmi airport called Pikitehtaankortelte. The Helsinki City Council, which met on Monday, decided to propose to the city council that the plan change enabling construction be approved.

The plan change concerns the area named Pikitehtaankortellei, which is located between Malmi city center and Malmi airport. The blocks are meant to connect Malmi center and Malmi field.

Teerisuontie and Tullivuuorentie flank the area to the south of the Pikitehtaan blocks.

The plan is to build 2.5-7-story residential buildings in the area. There would be apartments for around 1,200 residents.

In the station plan the alignment of the Viikin-Malmi light rail passing through the area and the location of the tram stop are also shown. Parking in the area would be centralized in parking facilities.

See also  Acquisitions Nordea will acquire a Danish insurance company for approximately EUR 270 million

Vanhanradanaukio, which brings together the streets of the area, is becoming the central area of ​​the pitch factory area. There will also be public transport stops on the square, and facilities for local services in the area will be assigned there.

There are currently industrial and warehouse buildings in the area under construction.

#Construction #thousand #apartments #planned #Malmi #city #center #Malmi #airport

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Netflix's "One Piece" prepares its premiere and divides fans: this is how the characters look

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result