Covid hospitalizations are growing in Italy. As of December 13, the occupancy of beds in the medical area was 11.9% (7,426 hospitalized), an increase compared to the previous week (10.7%). The occupancy of intensive care beds is also increasing, equal to 2.7% (240 hospitalized) compared to 2.5% the previous week. This is what emerges from weekly monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health control room. Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, with the highest values ​​among those over 90. The rate of admission to intensive care also increases with age.

The incidence drops, the Rt also drops

The incidence of Covid in the period 7-13 December is equal to 94 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, down compared to the previous week (101 cases per 100 thousand). The weekly incidence of diagnosed and reported cases – monitoring finds – shows variations in almost all autonomous regions/provinces compared to the previous week. The highest incidence was reported in Lazio (148 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants), the lowest in Sicily (2 per 100 thousand).

The weekly incidence is essentially stable in all age groups, with the over 90 group recording the highest incidence rate. The median age at diagnosis is 59 years, stable compared to previous weeks. The percentage of reinfections is around 45%, stable compared to the previous week.

Hospital Rt also drops. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization – we read in the report – as of 5 December is equal to 0.80 (0.77-0.83), below the epidemic threshold and decreasing compared to the previous week as it was at 0.98 (0.95-1.02).

Pirola JN.1 variant accelerates

The 'Pirola family' is growing in Italy and accelerating in particular JN.1, a subvariant of Sars-CoV-2 which has attracted the attention of experts and international authorities due to its transmissibility and possible immune escape. This is what emerges from monitoring.

Based on the sequencing data available on the national I-Co-Gen platform – we read – in the last consolidated sampling weeks (data as of 4 December) a predominance of recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB continues to be observed. Among these, the variant of interest EG.5 or Eris, with various sub-lines, is confirmed as the majority. The proportion of sequences attributable to the variant of interest BA.2.86 (Pirola), and in particular to its sub-lineage JN.1, is growing.

The point on vaccines

There are 1,459,547 anti-Covid vaccines updated to XBB.1.5 administered in Italy from the start of the autumn-winter campaign to 14 December. It is the latest data reported in the official dashboard which is updated on the Ministry of Health portal. In the last 7 days considered, from 8 to 14 December, the injections were 171,338, down compared to the previous week, when there were 203,093.

Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany continue to be the regions in which the majority of doses administered as part of the campaign are concentrated, almost 58%. Together, they total 841,970 recalls performed. The highest figure remains that of Lombardy, 418,950, followed by the numbers of Emilia Romagna (212,426) and Tuscany (210,594). Behind these regions there are Veneto (108,543), Piedmont (106,889), Lazio (102,302), Puglia (65,546), Friuli Venezia Giulia (43,694), Liguria (42,017), Campania (23,973), Umbria (22,367), Marche (20,370), Sardinia (20,245), Trento (19,193), Bolzano (18,196), Sicily (7,093), Calabria (6,851), Valle d'Aosta (5,406), Molise (3,135), Basilicata (1,757) and Abruzzo ( for which there is no data).

The age group in which the most vaccines have been administered is that of the over 80s (470,896 immunised), followed by 70-79 year olds (465,408) and 60-69 year olds (311,687). At the rear is the 12-59 age group, with 211,380 vaccinations.