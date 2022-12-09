One of Colombia’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The fugitive has been wanted since 2007
The fugitive has been wanted since 2007
Johni Tenorio Millán, alias Mi Yuca, was captured this Friday in the city of Pontevedra, Spain.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 9, 2022, 10:24 A.M.
The Spanish Police arrested in the city of Pontevedra (northwest) Johni Tenorio Millán, one of the most wanted fugitives in Colombia, persecuted since 2007 for numerous crimes, including a homicide aggravated by torture.
Colombia offered a reward of ten million pesos -about 2,000 euros- for the capture of this individual, who He was also the head of an organization of hitmen in Colombia.
(Also: Why Petro has not yet sanctioned the tax reform)
The arrest took place last Friday after detecting that a person had been using Spanish documentation in Pontevedra under a false identity. After contacting Interpol, which confirmed the existence of a search and capture order on him since 2007the Spanish Police proceeded to arrest him.
The fugitive was transferred to the central courts of the National Court in Madrid, which ordered his entry into prison for extradition. Johni Tenorio Millán, known by the alias Mi Yuca, he was one of the most dangerous and wanted fugitives in Colombia.
(You may be interested in: Peru: Discontent grows while Castillo’s successor negotiates a new government
As stated in the European arrest and surrender warrant, the person arrested was highly dangerous and had to serve a total of 40 years in prison for the numerous crimes committed in Colombia.
AFP
December 9, 2022, 10:24 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombias #wanted #fugitives #arrested #Spain
Leave a Reply