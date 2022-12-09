One of Colombia’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Spain

The Spanish Police arrested in the city of Pontevedra (northwest) Johni Tenorio Millán, one of the most wanted fugitives in Colombia, persecuted since 2007 for numerous crimes, including a homicide aggravated by torture.

Colombia offered a reward of ten million pesos -about 2,000 euros- for the capture of this individual, who He was also the head of an organization of hitmen in Colombia.

The arrest took place last Friday after detecting that a person had been using Spanish documentation in Pontevedra under a false identity. After contacting Interpol, which confirmed the existence of a search and capture order on him since 2007the Spanish Police proceeded to arrest him.

The fugitive was transferred to the central courts of the National Court in Madrid, which ordered his entry into prison for extradition. Johni Tenorio Millán, known by the alias Mi Yuca, he was one of the most dangerous and wanted fugitives in Colombia.

As stated in the European arrest and surrender warrant, the person arrested was highly dangerous and had to serve a total of 40 years in prison for the numerous crimes committed in Colombia.

AFP