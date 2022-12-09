The community of Sarzana, in the province of La Spezia, woke up with tragic news, a twelve-year-old boy died suddenly in his sleep.

A deep and unbridgeable pain unexpectedly struck the family of the child who died prematurely, just 12 years old. The bitter discovery fell on the father of the child who discovered that his son’s heart no longer beats. The young man had gone to bed without problems, but was struck down by an illness in the night. The community of the village in Val di Magra is in shock.

The child died in the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Dad, thinking he didn’t want to get up, after calling him several times went to see him in bed. He tried to shake him, but when he realized he wasn’t reacting, he immediately called for help, hoping they could save his life. When the 118 doctors arrived, there was already nothing more to be done. The young man had been dead for a few hours. The real causes that led to the sudden death of the young man still remain to be clarified.

The child was a great lover of Greek mythology and was well known in Val di Magra. As reported by “Il Secolo XIX”, for some time Giulio had dedicated himself to the creation of podcasts to tell the Greek myths.

The secular ceremony in his memory is scheduled for Saturday at the Molicciara social center in Sarzana.