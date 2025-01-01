One dead and seven injured after a Cybertruck explodes in front of a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

US authorities are investigating the explosion this Wednesday of a vehicle in front of the ‘Trump Hotel’ in Las Vegas. In the explosion, which occurred at 08:40 local time, the driver of the vehicle died and seven people were injured.

The vehicle in question, a Tesla Cybertruck, had parked in the hotel’s valet area and immediately exploded without the cause being yet known.

A source cited by ABC News says that the vehicle had “a load of fireworks-type mortars” inside, but this has not been verified. Investigators are now focusing on determining whether the driver intended to cause an explosion and the possible motive.

Elon Musk has explained that Tesla is “investigating” what happened. “We will give more information as soon as we know something. We had never seen anything like this,” he wrote in ‘X’.

Hours after the accident in New Orleans

The event occurred hours after a man killed at least ten people and injured dozens in an attack in New Orleans, when he drove his vehicle into a crowd celebrating the New Year. The driver, who was shot dead by the police, has been identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar. The FBI is investigating whether more are involved.

Jabbar, 42, is a U.S. citizen from Texas. As reported by the FBI in a statement, he was driving a rental Ford truck. Investigators have located an Islamic State flag, weapons and “improvised” explosive devices inside the vehicle. The FBI is working to confirm the suspect’s “possible associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.” According to The New York Times, Jabbar served in the Navy for years, but had been out of the Army for some time.