Psychologist Belén Colomina, an expert in mindfulness, explains in this guided meditation session the importance of visualizing goals and objectives at the start of each cycle.

At the beginning of a new year, our minds are filled with hopes and desires. It is the ideal time to take stock of the past, reflect and renew our drive to move forward on our path. When we visualize our goals and we stop to contemplate the aspects and qualities that we need to develop, we are preparing our minds and our attitudes towards them.

This simple visualization exercise and goal building Not only does it give clarity, but it is also deeply healthy for your well-being. It helps you develop new skills, find meaning in each stage and focus your attention on what really matters. A new beginning of the cycle invites us to stop, listen to ourselves and reflect.

Today I will guide you (in the video that accompanies this text) in a meditation specially designed for this new year that begins. I hope it is useful to you and that this year is full of well-being and meaning for you. Happy new year!

