One person has died and seven more have been injured after a Tesla electric vehicle, a Cybertruck, exploded next to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday morning. An event that the US authorities They are investigating as a possible terrorist actas reported by ABC News.

The vehicle had parked in the valet area of ​​the hotel around 08:40 local time (17:40 Spanish peninsular time) and, immediately afterwards, it exploded without the causes being yet known. A source cited by ABC News has indicated that the vehicle had inside “a fireworks-type mortar charge.”

The deceased was inside the vehicleexplained Sheriff Kevin McMahill, quoted by the NBC affiliate in the area. Investigators are now focusing on determining whether the driver intended to cause an explosion and the possible motive.

“We are investigating a vehicle fire at the entrance to Trump Towers. The fire is out. Please avoid the area,” the Police have published on their X account. The fire has been put out by Clark County firefighters.

Until the cause of the explosion is determined, The authorities consider it a possible terrorist act. However, images have been published on social networks that suggest that the fire could have been caused by fireworks, although there is no official confirmation in this regard.

Eric Trump, one of the sons of Donald Trump, owner of the hotel and president-elect of the United States, has expressed his gratitude to the emergency services for the reaction to this incident in a message posted on X.

The event occurred hours after a man killed at least ten people and injured dozens in an attack in New Orleanswhen he ran over a crowd celebrating the New Year with his vehicle.