Another person has been injured by the explosion of a methyl acetate tank during maintenance work



01/21/2025



Updated at 11:15 a.m.





One person has died and another has been injured after a explosion in the port of Barcelona when they performed maintenance tasks. As reported by Civil Protection, the explosion of a methyl acetate tank occurred around ten in the morning in the port terminals.

The Generalitat Emergencies have activated the self-protection plan and several Firefighters and Medical Emergency System (SEM) crews have traveled there, activating four ground units. Health workers have confirmed the death of one of those affected.

Civil Protection points out that, although the product is very flammable, it is not toxic. The injured man, who is in critical condition, has been transferred to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in the Catalan capital.

