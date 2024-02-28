Last year two classics from the 2D world returned to the video game industry, we talked about Sonic Superstars and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which enjoyed good comments from people who were used to this type of launches and therefore, sales were not going to wait. However, SEGA has reported in his most recent report that his game has not been going as well as expected, and that could have been due to one particular reason.

Through a question and answer session, the executive vice president of SEGA Sammy Holdings, Makoto Takahashi, and IR/SR department director Nobuaki Yoshii, They have been asked how they saw the performance of the two-dimensional video game. Hinting that the game released in the same month released by Nintendo could have been a stumble, given that Mario He has more popularity than the blue character.

Here are their statements:

Although Sonic Superstars has been generally well received by those who have played it, the timing of its release coincided with competing titles in the same genre, and has fallen short of initial expectations. The strategic expansion of Sonic IP is progressing well and we will continue to work to increase repeat sales of this title.

They also commented on this in a general list of many releases in a single month:

We believe that the impact of other companies' main titles released at the same time is significant, but we plan to expand the promotion towards the holiday season, especially in the overseas market.

During the session it was added that Sonic games sell best in November and December, and that more than 90% of Sonic's marketing costs Superstars They would be spent during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. However, they mention that despite everything they have had decent sales, so they will continue with the path chosen for the character.

Remember that Sonic Superstars Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It is something that was going to happen no matter what, because basically Mario's adventure arrived on the market a few days later, in addition to that Spider-Man 2 also came out in those days. Maybe releasing the game a month later would have been a more acceptable idea.