01/21/2025



Updated at 10:54 a.m.





He Real Betis He returned to work today at the Luis del Sol sports city after the defeat against Alavés last Saturday at the Benito Villamarín. Manuel Pellegrini has used Ortiz and Pleguezuelo as solutions for the full-backs due to the losses in that position for the duel in Mallorca. They were unable to participate in the session Aitor, Sabaly, Bellerín, Ricardo, William Carvalho, Lo Celso, Fornals and Chimy Ávilawho continue their recovery processes as they are all injured. It should be remembered that the suspended Perraud will not be there for Saturday either.

In this way, Pellegrini has pulled Ángel Ortiz and Xavi Pleguezuelo as the main novelties given that they are the only right-handed and left-handed backs, respectively, that the reserve team can offer to the first team as Busto and Lucas Alcázar are also out. In addition to these footballers, the young Guilherme was also in the session, who is now definitively joining the training sessions with the older players, as reported by Alfinaldelapalmera.com, Nobel Mendy (which is sanctioned), Arribas, Pablo García, Mateo and Jesús Rodríguezthe last two regulars with the elders.

Betis is preparing the duel against Mallorca this weekend while waiting to know the result of the medical tests to Fornalswho also came out of the duel against Alavés with discomfort. And Sabaly is also awaiting examinations to determine the extent of his injury, which is expected to last longer.