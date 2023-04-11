Once Caldas has a particular history full of achievements, feats and great victories that helped him earn the respect of various clubs and institutions both nationally and internationally.

(It may be of interest to you: Once Caldas: the story of the team that surprised the world).

The team of Manizales is one of the greatest exponents of the country at the continental level after conquering the Libertadores Cup in 2004, but at the regional level it has the ‘hunted fight’ with its greatest rival, Deportivo Pereira.

Old Caldas rivalry

The coffee region has three teams that have been great representatives in the FPC, Quindío, Once Caldas and Deportivo Pereira They are the most important clubs in the region and for several seasons they have staged exciting matches.

Although the rivalry that arouses feelings the most is the one in which the Deportivo Pereira and Once Caldastwo teams that have met 222 times and have left matches to remember.

Provocation of the Once Caldas fans to those of Pereira in Palogrande. See also F1 | The FIA ​​goes towards the no to the super license for Herta Photo: Twitter: @juaneslc11

The first match between the two teams took place in 1949 at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales. On that date of the second edition of the FPC the Sports Caldas (name of Once Caldas at the time) managed to beat the Matecana team 5-4.

History of Once Caldas facing Pereira

Of the 222 deputy parties in the Colombian Professional Soccerthe white, white has achieved 85 victories, on the 65 of Deportivo Pereira. While the Eje Cafetero classic ended tied 72 times.

(Read here: Video: this is how the Once Caldas footballers captured for extortion fell).

In terms of goals, the statistics between the two teams have been a little more even, the albos have seen the goal 302 times, while the Pereiran team has scored 278 goals. The maximum artilleryman of the classic is Sergio Sierra, who wore the jersey of both teams and scored 14 goals.

last commitments

Despite having a wide difference in favor in history, Once Caldas has not come from playing a good role in its last two games against Deportivo Pereira. On March 25 for the 10th date of the BetPlay League, both teams drew 1-1 at Palogrande with goals from Andrés Correa and Kener Valencia.

Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

A different story was lived on February 19 for matchday 5 of the Apertura 2023, where the albos fell 3-1 at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas with goals from Ángelo Rodríguez, Andrés Ramírez and Juan Pablo Zuluaga, the visitors’ discount was from Jhonny Vasquez against.

More news

Harold Rivera explains the defeat of Santa Fe: “We lacked concentration”

This is how the League goes: Millos closes Easter as leader; Positions table

The most controversial matches in the history of Junior

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL