Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Before Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, the social and private agricultural leaders agreed rebuild the pact to leave political differences behind and again advance in a common front for the commercialization of the entire corn production at 6 thousand 965 pesosand wait within a period not exceeding 48 hours, the guaranteed price of wheat.

The president of the Commission of Agricultural Affairs of the State Congress, Serapio Vargas Ramírez reported the results of the meeting chaired by the state president with the leaders of the organizations of the agricultural sector, who promised to put aside the differences due to issues of political parties, which allowed the renewal of the pact that the only interest that should prevail is the producers and the search for the sale of the corn and wheat harvest with a guaranteed price.

In the meeting, the procedure to commercialize the production of corn was recognized, which will remove one million tons of grain; private buyers, industrialists and the purchase of the livestock sector, sold most of the harvest.

The possibility was opened, he specified that if there is a surplus of corn it will be purchased by the federal government to integrate a national strategic reserve of grains at the same guaranteed price.

He explained that, in the case of the wheat harvest, in Sinaloa only produces 200 thousand tons of planable wheat and 30 thousand of durum wheatthat the first product has a guaranteed price.

Present were: Miguel Ángel López Miranda, general secretary of the League of Agrarian Communities (CNC); Marte Vega, president of the Confederation of Agricultural Associations of the State of Sinaloa (CAADES); Enrique Riveros Echevarría, president of the Culiacán River Farmers Association (AARC); Agustín Espinoza Lagunas, Secretary General of the Organizing Coordination of the Peasant Unit (COUC) and Emilio González Gastélum, President of the State Association of Irrigation User Associations (AURPAES).

Also, Baltazar Valdez, leader of the United Campesinos de Sinaloa; Ramon Gallegos; Francisco Meza; Baltazar Hernández, leader of the wheat producers and the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Jaime Montes Álvarez, among other leaders and authorities of the Sinaloan agricultural sector.