The South American classic between Brazil and Argentina, which was scheduled to start at 7:30 pm this Tuesday, had a delay of half an hour due to moments of tension that were experienced in the stands, as there was a strong confrontation between Argentine fans and the Rio de Janeiro Police.

Although, this would not have been the only unusual scenario that marred the match, since videos have been known in which the moment in which Brazilian fans exchanged words with the Argentine players was evident, and in the middle of what appears to be an argument , The player Ángel Di María spat at those who shouted at him from the stands.

The dozens of fans of both teams who were at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro experienced moments of uncertainty when the dispute between Argentine fans and the local police prevented the match from starting normally.

The Argentine players decided to leave the field and return to the locker room, given their inability to contain their tempers. It was just at that moment that Some Brazilian fans shouted at the Argentina players, and even threw water at them.

One of the athletes who was in the entrance tunnel to the dressing room and who received shouts from the fans was Ángel Di María, who in response spat at those present on that side of the stands, as can be seen in the recordings that are circulating. in social networks.

“They threw water at them and they spit,” say the party’s followers on X (formerly Twitter.

The event has generated all kinds of comments and responses among Internet users, there are those who criticize Di Maria’s actions, and on the other hand there are those who claim that it is “a human response” to the insults he was receiving.

After the disputes ended, the match started almost 30 minutes late and ended with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0, with a goal from Nicolás Otamendi.

