Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the closure of four access points last weekend “was not enough to stop” the wave of migration created by Russia | Photo: EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

A few hours after Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Reuters that Helsinki was considering closing all of the country’s border crossings with Russia, the Finnish government announced the blockade of three more points, leaving only one open.

On Saturday (18), Helsinki had closed the Niirala, Vaalimaa, Imatra and Nuijamaa crossings, the busiest on the border between the two countries. The measure was taken after the arrival in Finland of around 600 illegal immigrants, from countries such as Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, across the border with Russia since the beginning of November.

On Wednesday night (22 local time), Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told the press that the closure of these four access points last weekend “unfortunately was not enough to stop this phenomenon; on the contrary”.

This way, the Vartius, Kuusamo and Salla points will also be closed. The only one to remain open will be Raja-Jooseppi, in the far north of Finland.

The Finnish government claims that the migratory pressure that led to the closures is Russia’s response to Finland’s entry into NATO and the announcement of increased cooperation between the Nordic country and the United States in the area of ​​defense. Russia denies this and promised a response to the Helsinki measure.