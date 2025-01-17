The pigs of southern Europe today teach lessons to the north

Just two decades ago, some Anglo-Saxon media, notably the prestigious Financial Timeslaunched a pejorative acronym to the world to refer to the economies of southern Europe: PIGSacronym for Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain (Spain) and, in translation from English, pigs.

It was a sometimes wild persecution of those media against those economies with problems of public deficit and balance of payments, which were presented as wasteful and disorganized, so different for the worse from the austere and orthodox ones of the center and the north of the European Union. They didn’t cut themselves one bit. From mockery to fierce criticism, from derision to the express request for measures from the European authorities. With success, the latter: who more, who less, all those Mediterranean economies were in some way intervened.

Those Anglo-Saxon media fell so far that when the economy of Ireland, another peripheral country of the Union, showed signs of weakness after the 2008 financial crisis, they first created the word PIIGSwhich sounded like “increased pigs,” and then a new pejorative and now racist acronym: GIPSIacronym for Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Ireland and, translated from English, Gypsy.

As life and the economy take many turns, this past Tuesday the Financial Times published an article in which he praises the current situation of those economies not so long ago reviled. It’s called “Reversal of fortunes: Europe’s thriving south and stagnant north,” and it says things like this: “Europe’s largest economy, Germany, has seen no growth. of economic activity in the last four years, and the Bundesbank has warned that this stagnation could last well into 2025. On the contrary, the European Commission expects Spain and Greece to grow by 2.3% this year, Portugal 1.9% and Italy 1%.”

In the fourth paragraph of the article, a pearl, when referring to the five peripheral countries: “ignominiously labeled the PIIGS by some analysts in the past.” Perhaps that “ignominiously labeled as pigs” be a British way of apologizing.