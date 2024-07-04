The Left and the Art of Losing: A Critique of Democratic Alternation and Controversial Rights

The lyrics of the song You have to know how to lose the Rokes (1967) … You can’t always win. So what house do you want? … I would like to dedicate it to Italian left and in general to all the left. Why? Very simply because when the left is in power it only has rights: the right to to occupy other people’s houses (of the State or private individuals)to offer citizenship to people who entered the country illegally and who commit crimes to survive, “maintaining” people of working age who produce nothing or who do two jobs (how many are there?), propose absurd taxation not to the rich, but to the people because there are more people (and it is easier to collect 20,000,000,000 by taxing 20 million non-wealthy people, and don’t say it’s not true, because Julian Loved with the forced withdrawal of 6xmille from current accounts he has set a precedent; then there is the acceptance of the cultures and religions of other countries even burying ipso facto theto our millenary culture and the fathers of the Italian language so as not to “offend” the sensibilities of others and so on and so forth.

To the left, I would like to remind that countries like France, where the left is rampant, have protected and are still protecting (despite final sentences) far-left terrorists.in Italy and elsewhere they have nominated and are nominating very “questionable” figures, even having them elected to Parliament (I recall that of the ideologue Toni Negri, who died in 2023 in “freedom” in France). The left claims the right to be anti-everything, anti-fascist, anti-sovereignist, etc., but never anti-communist (in the former USSR, 42 million people died under the communist regime) and there are still those who deny the horror of the foibe, understood as mass killings, casting a very particular gaze on left-wing regimes, even if totalitarian.

What does democratic alternation mean for the left? Very often they have understood it as a simple change of Prime Minister, but never as a rotation, in 11 years here are the Presidents who have succeeded each other: Letta, Renzi, Gentiloni, Conte. Now, on the left, They really lack power and wherever they can they look for a way to prevail over their opponentsee in France where after the June defeat they made a pact of desistance on the 3rd candidate with the hope that the one closest to the left will have the votes of those who withdrew. Will this operation succeed? I close with a thought by Khalil Gibran (1883-1931): “A dignified failure is nobler than an arrogant success.”