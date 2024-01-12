Cars | Mootitori-lehti: The insurance company If does not sell comprehensive insurance for Porsche and Audi electric cars

Sunday, January 14, 2024
January 12, 2024
in World Europe
Comprehensive insurance is not sold for certain electric cars due to, among other things, exceptionally high repair costs.

Insurance company If refuses to sell new voluntary vehicle damage insurance for certain electric cars. If has changed its policies and no longer grants insurance for electric cars of the Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT and Audi RS E-Tron GT models.

The issue is published by Autoliito, the interest organization for private motorists Motor magazine.

Voluntary damage insurance, known colloquially as comprehensive insurance, compensates damages to a wider extent than statutory motor insurance. However, the contents of comprehensive insurance can vary both between different options of the same insurance company and between insurance companies.

If vehicle insurance product manager Petri Roselius according to the reason is that the costs of repairing battery damage to the car models in question are exceptionally high in Finland.

“Furthermore, battery damage seems to happen to them more often than to other electric cars, and replacing their entire battery instead of repairing it seems to be the prevailing practice,” Roselius says to Moottori magazine.

The policy applies to both private and business customers.

