In the Primorsky Territory, all services and departments, bodies of the prevention system are waiting for inspection. The reason is the increasing number of deaths of children in water bodies. So, over the past weekend, five children drowned in the region. The incidents took place in the Yakovlevsky and Spassky districts, in places that were not equipped for swimming.

As writes IA PrimaMedia with reference to the regional prosecutor’s office, on the territory of Primorye and.about. Regional Prosecutor Dmitry Popov instructed the city and district prosecutors to organize inspections of the work of the prevention system, based on the results of the inspections, a fundamental assessment of each fact of identified violations will be given and an exhaustive set of response measures will be adopted.

The missing children were searched all weekend in the Arsenievka River near the village of Novosysoevka. On Monday, it became known about the tragedy in a large family that recently moved to the region – two children drowned in a pond near the village of Khvalynka, Spassky District.

In total, since the beginning of the year, eight such cases have occurred in the region. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that all of them were recorded in places not equipped for swimming.