Ilkay Gundogan is a new FC Barcelona player. The German player ends his contract with Manchester City on June 30 and has decided to reject the renewal offer offered by the Skyblues, just as he has decided to reject offers from Saudi Arabia
The German team player has already passed a medical examination in the German city of Munich, where Mateu Alemany has traveled to close the signing. In this way, the former Manchester City midfielder arrives at the blaugrana entity to strengthen the midfield positions, signing for two seasons plus an optional one, for which he will have a contract with FC Barcelona until June 2026.
Thus, a high-level signing for the Xavi Hernández project was made official, which called for the arrival to the squad of a player who works as an interior player and who has the ability to generate chances in three quarters of the field. A player arrives at FC Barcelona who has proven to be an inside player who is at the base of the play and with a lot of danger between the lines.
More news about the transfer market
The German player comes from proclaiming himself Champions League champion with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, being captain and a key player for the citizens. He arrives with a tab of 10 million euros per season and a clause of 500 million euros.
Now, with the arrival of Gundogan at FC Barcelona, the Blaugrana club can now worry about reinforcing the position of the pivot, who remains free after Sergio Busquets announced that he will not continue at the club next season.
As reported by the Daily Sportin the event that Gundogan finally cannot be registered in LaLiga after the first day, the player would automatically obtain the letter of freedom and could sign for another club.
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
Premier League
|
31
|
8
|
5
|
FA Cup
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
EFL Cup
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Champions League
|
13
|
1
|
2
|
Community Shield
|
1
|
0
|
0
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Reinforcements #arrive #Barcelona #Ilkay #Gundogan #culé
Leave a Reply