Cathcarth added in an interview with the technical website “The Verge” that “WhatsApp” wants to launch a version of the application on these devices, which attracts millions of users.

Although the presence of the WhatsApp application on the iPad has become a necessity, it has not been launched yet.

The Verge said that although Cathcarth did not go far in committing to launching an app on the iPad, his words indicate that the app is likely to be released in the near future.

What drives this option is that WhatsApp is currently developing the basic technology needed for iPad users.

“If you have multiple devices, it will be important to have the app on the tablet,” Cathcarth added.

He pointed out that “WhatsApp” has done a lot in terms of technology that deliberately uses it on multiple devices, pointing out that there are two versions of the application on smart phones and laptops and fixed computers.

He added that this technology helps to continue receiving messages through the application in the event that the phone’s connection to the Internet is lost, and this will be important for the application on tablets.

The current version of “WhatsApp” allows access to it on 4 devices simultaneously.