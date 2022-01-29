Vatican, the mysteries between investigations and espionage

There is no peace for the Vatican. After the abuse scandal, which also touched the pope emeritus Ratzinger, new details arrive on the plots concerning the London palace and the espionage activity within the Vatican walls. From the audio-video files of the interrogations, published on Corriere.it, several examples of this parallel intelligence emerge. Corriere della Sera writes: “Around Christmas 2018, in the study of the Apostolic Palace, Substitute Edgar Peña Parra, number three of the Vatican, observes from his mobile phone Gianluigi Torzi at work with some guests in his London office. Torzi is the broker who has just taken over the building from Raffaele Mincione on behalf of the Vatican and that in May 2019 it will receive 15 million from the Secretariat of State “.

“But how does the Substitute control Torzi? Thanks to an access to the video surveillance system. The connected smartphone is by Luciano Capaldo, the engineer who had built the camera system “, explains Corriere, who further explains:” The Italian-British engineer is a mysterious figure: for a long time partner of Torzi, he breaks up with him and is immediately hired by the Secretariat to manage the property costing 300 million. Why the breakup? According to Carlino, former secretary of Becciu and then of Peña Parra, he would have listened to the suggestion of “a person linked to intelligence, I don’t know if secret services or private investigator”.

Corriere della Sera reveals other details: “Even the great repentant, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca ends up in a parallel intelligence game. There is an indirect trace of it in the memorial that he delivers to the magistrates at the end of August 2020, starting the collaboration. Several times he writes «Already answered» or «I don’t know what to say». Who was he responding to? According to some sources, it would have been a sort of autonomous investigation by the Pope through people of his very close trust “, concludes the Corriere. Between espionage, official investigations, counter-espionage, the tram becomes more and more tangled.

