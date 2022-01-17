In a video conference, the dictator claimed that China “should not sacrifice its growth to protect the environment”| Photo: EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

China’s dictator Xi Jinping declared this Monday (17), in a speech at the World Economic Forum’s Agenda Davos virtual conference, that no current will be able to stop “the trend of globalization”.

The Chinese leader also appealed to the international community to “eliminate barriers” rather than “build walls” and to “oppose protectionism”.

Xi, who attended the video conference event at the invitation of Davos Forum founder Klaus Schwab, stressed the importance of cooperation in the face of the pandemic, while calling for an “equitable supply” of Covid-19 vaccines. “We are all in one big boat together,” he said.

The Chinese dictator, who has already addressed the World Economic Forum three times, also said that China’s economy “must not grow at the expense of the environment”, although he added that the country “must not sacrifice its growth to protect the environment”. .

Also according to him, countries should “protect true multilateralism”, “remove barriers” instead of “building walls” and defend “more integration” instead of economic “decoupling”.

“The pandemic is proving long-lasting, and new variants are making it spread more quickly,” said Xi, who called for “strong trust and cooperation” as the only way to tackle the virus and warned that “guilty charges” only delay action against the global health crisis.

On the climate issue, Xi reiterated that the world must adhere to the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities”, and encouraged “developed economies” to “take the lead” in meeting carbon emission reduction targets.

The World Economic Forum has canceled its annual flagship, the Davos Forum, for the second year in a row, due to the uncertainty created by the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Instead, it is organizing the Davos 2022 Agenda, a series of virtual presentations and discussions between leaders in global politics and economics.