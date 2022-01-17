Cheaters have been one of the most striking topics within the scene of Call of Duty in recent years. Although no one likes to see these people win, the opposite results in a series of laughs. This was what happened to a streamer, who tried to cheat, but his plans resulted in ridicule when his plans simply didn’t come to fruition.

Recently, HackingFredward, a Facebook streamer, made a broadcast of Call of Duty Warzone, where he planned to make use of his cheats to win. However, to his surprise, his tricks did not work, making it clear that he cannot compete against professional players. This resulted in a number of taunts from other users.

2 mins of a cheater UPSET over his cheats not working 😂😂 credit: @oG_JlMMY pic.twitter.com/AGzIWUK7f7 — NYSL Mavriq (@MavriqGG) January 16, 2022

Although at the moment there is no comment from Activision about it, HackingFredward’s plan did not work because the new anti-cheat system for Call of Duty stepped in to make sure that none of his bullets connected with his competitors, leaving him exposed to the world.

Via: NYSL Mavriq