Home page world

divide

France is further tightening the measures with regard to Omikron. © Martin Bureau / picture alliance

With a view to the Omicron variant of the corona virus, France is now tightening its measures. The Omikron news ticker.

Paris – In many countries, the highly contagious Omikron variant is setting new infection records every day. While Great Britain announced that it did not want to introduce any new measures for the time being, France is taking the other path.

The country currently has record numbers of corona infections. 232,200 new cases were recorded on Friday. Head of state Emmanuel Macron warned in his New Year’s address broadcast on Friday with a view to the pandemic that the coming weeks would be “difficult”. Because of the corona vaccinations, there are also “real reasons to hope”.

Omikron: France is tightening the measures – even children have to wear masks

But because hope is not enough, France has now tightened the current measures again. As of Monday (January 3rd, 2020), children aged six and over are now obliged to wear a protective mask on public transport and in restaurants, as the authorities announced on New Year’s Day. The on-board catering in trains must also close and all guests in bars and restaurants must have a seat.

So far, children under the age of eleven have been exempt from the mask requirement. “On long-distance journeys, this measure will be used with care, especially for small children and to give the opportunity to quench their thirst,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport about the tightened rules.

Corona in France: Bill to tighten the law for unvaccinated people

On Monday (January 3rd) a bill to tighten the rules for unvaccinated people will be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies in Paris. The assumption is considered certain. Probably from January 15, people over the age of twelve will be required to have a corona vaccination for various leisure activities and for access to restaurants, bars, trade fairs and national public transport. A negative test is then no longer sufficient. (afp / jh)