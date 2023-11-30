Omar Al and Al-Marzouqi are among the crew for the match between Argentina and Mali

Dubai (Etihad)

International field referee Omar Al Ali and international assistant referee Saeed Al Marzouqi are part of the team of referees charged with managing the place-determining match in the U-17 World Cup, which brings together Argentina and Mali on Friday, at Manahan Stadium in Indonesia.

The match’s refereeing team consists of the Chinese Ming Fu (court referee), Yi Cao (first assistant), Ji Ma (second assistant), Omar Al Ali (fourth referee), Saeed Al Marzouqi (reserve video referee), the Dutchman Rob DeBrink, the Australian Kate Jackwich, and the American Joe Dickerson. (Video referees).

Our Emirati World Cup crew, consisting of Omar Al Ali, Jassim Abdullah, and Saeed Al Marzouqi, officiated the match between Senegal and Poland in the second round of the group stage, and Germany and Spain in the quarter-finals of the tournament.