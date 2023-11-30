The DFB team is playing against Denmark for their Olympic chance. In the interview, goalkeeper Merle Frohms talks about her desire to perform and how Horst Hrubesch gave the team fun back.

In addition to emotions, football also includes clichés. One of them is that Germany has always produced the best goalkeepers. Why is that?

Here in Germany nothing is based on chance. Talent is promoted in a targeted manner. It is important to work tactically and technically methodically early on. Fortunately, a lot more has happened in women’s football in recent years. This is noticeable in the performances right up to the Bundesliga. I myself have benefited greatly from this development. That changed my goalkeeping game significantly again. I have become better and more confident. I no longer leave anything to intuition as to how I react to each action. I have a working manual in my head for every situation.